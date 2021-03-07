Advertisement

South-Central Idaho man charged with first-degree murder

Murphy took out a $650,000 life insurance policy on his wife just weeks before she was killed
A south-central Idaho man has been charged with first-degree murder following the shooting...
A south-central Idaho man has been charged with first-degree murder following the shooting death of his wife in 2014.(KMVT)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 7, 2021 at 12:36 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLEY, Idaho (AP) - A south-central Idaho man has been charged with first-degree murder following the shooting death of his wife in 2014. Authorities say 32-year-old Jimmy Lee Murphy was taken into custody Wednesday. Murphy took out a $650,000 life insurance policy on his wife just weeks before she was killed in what police say was a staged robbery. The insurance company refused to pay the $650,000 claim. Whitney Murphy, who was 26, died at the couple’s home in Cassia County. Police say Jimmy Lee Murphy at the time of his arrest was outfitting a van to live in and was preparing to leave the area.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

They are opening on March 1st to the public.
Texas Roadhouse prepares for their grand opening
Law enforcement arrested Minidoka County resident Jimmy Lee Murphy Wednesday in connection to...
Minidoka County man arrested in connection to wife’s 2014 murder
A 62-year-old Jerome man died Monday evening after crashing his motorcycle on Interstate 84...
Jerome man dies following motorcycle crash on I-84
A 14 year-old from Bingham County is believed to be abducted.
UPDATE: Amber Alert canceled for missing teen from Bingham County
As a result, the aircraft impacted the mountainside, destroying the aircraft and fatally...
Human factors found to be direct contributing factor in fatal Idaho National Guard crash

Latest News

The construction will bring traffic down to one lane in both directions.
Construction to begin on I-84 on Monday, March 8th
Almost one year ago, the Orpheum Theatre in downtown Twin Falls was forced to close its doors...
Orpheum Theatre excited to welcome guests back to their space
An Idaho man faces federal charges after authorities say he hacked into the computers of a...
Idaho man charged with hacking into computers in Georgia
The Kimberly boys basketball team won the 3A consolation championship.
Consolation Champions