CDC says even people not hospitalized can suffer long-term COVID-19 symptoms

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — As COVID-19 vaccines continue to roll out the CDC is working to learn more about the whole range of short and long-term effects of COVID-19.

While most people who recover from COVID-19 return to normal health the CDC now shows some patients who suffered mild to severe symptoms that didn’t need to be hospitalized showed symptoms up to six months later.

The most commonly reported long-term symptoms are fatigue, shortness of breath, cough, joint pain, and chest pain. One of the biggest issues with this virus remains that it is still so new we are constantly learning more about it. Dr. Joshua Kern with St. Luke’s explains they are still learning how long these symptoms can persist.

“The downstream consequences to how widespread this virus has been in the United States remains to be seen I think there is a lot of people who are struggling with long COVID type symptoms,” said Kern.

Some of the other reported long-term symptoms include difficulty with thinking and concentration sometimes referred to as a “brain fog”.

While less common more serious long-term complications have been reported such as respiratory issues with the patient’s lungs and dermatologic issues such as a rash or even hair loss.

