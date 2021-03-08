Advertisement

Convicted killer Joseph Duncan has terminal brain cancer

FILE - In this Oct. 16, 2006 file photo, Joseph Edward Duncan III, right, is shown during a...
FILE - In this Oct. 16, 2006 file photo, Joseph Edward Duncan III, right, is shown during a hearing at the Kootenai County Sheriff's Department Justice building in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho. A federal judge has upheld two of three death penalties for a man convicted in a gruesome child kidnapping and murder case, and put a third death sentence on hold for now. Joseph Edward Duncan III was sentenced to death after an incredibly violent crime spree in which he stalked two small children, broke into their Coeur d'Alene, Idaho home and killed three people there before abducting the 8- and 9-year-old, later killing the older child. (Kathy Plonka/Spokesman-Review via AP), Pool, File)(Kathy Plonka | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 11:30 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Convicted child killer Joseph Duncan has terminal brain cancer and will likely die before his federal death sentence is carried out, according to court documents.

Duncan was convicted of killing four members of a family from Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, in 2005. He kidnapped two children, Dylan and Shasta Groene, from the family’s home and tortured them in Montana before killing the boy.

Shasta Groene was the only survivor of the rampage and was rescued when Duncan stopped at a restaurant in Coeur dÁlene and the girl was recognized by the staff.KXLY-TV reports Duncan, who is from Tacoma, Washington, has been on federal death row in Indiana for years as his appeals move forward.

