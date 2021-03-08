Gooding family displaced after fire sweeps through home

GOODING, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A little after 5:30 pm Sunday night the Gooding Fire Department responded to a house fire on the 1200 block of Colorado Street.

According to an official with the Gooding Police Department the fire was called in by a nearby neighbor, and the family was not at home when the fire started.

At this time the cause of the fire is under investigation, and there are no reports of anyone being hurt or injured in the incident.

No other nearby structures were damaged in the incident also.

It is not known at this time if the structure is a complete loss, but the family has not been allowed to return to their home at this time according to the police department.

The Gooding Police Department and Gooding County Sheriff’s Department also responded to the incident.

