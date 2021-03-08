Advertisement

Gooding residents hold a ‘Burn the Mask’ rally this past weekend

With vaccines rolling out and COVID cases dropping in the Gem State, some Gooding County residents are still expressing their views on face masks and mandates
Gooding residents came out this past weekend for a "Burn the Mask" rally.
By Steve Kirch
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 9:47 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GOODING, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —With vaccines rolling out and COVID cases dropping in the Gem State, some Gooding County residents are still expressing their views on face masks and mandates.

This past weekend a few locals got together to hold a small “Burn the Mask” rally at the corner of Highway 26 and Main Street in Gooding.

Dennis Frisby, who put the event together in Gooding, said he knew of about 30 other similar events being held across the state this past weekend, and told KMVT  that he and others feel mask mandates violate people’s constitutional rights.

“There is no reason for people should have to wear masks,” said Frisby. “Herd immunity takes care of it.” He also said face coverings provide a false sense of security and don’t work. He feels face mask mandates are about nothing more than “power” and local governments trying to control people.

He also said his group was collecting signatures for a “Burn the Mask” banner that they plan to send to the governor’s office, so Gov. Brad Little knows how the people still feel about face masks and mandates.

“It’s the people’s choice. It is my First Amendment right if I want to wear it ill wear it. If I don’t I won’t,” said Darral Renner who attended the rally in Gooding.

Currently, seven counties and 11 cities in Idaho have mask mandates. one of them is Blaine County

In Idaho, legislation was recently introduced to prohibit mask mandates by local governments.

