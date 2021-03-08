Advertisement

Idaho gas prices rise 12 cents in past week, averaging $2.79 per gallon

Idaho’s average price is still five cents cheaper than the national average
Today, the U.S. average price is $2.77, which is 30 cents more than a month ago and 38 cents more than a year ago.
Today, the U.S. average price is $2.77, which is 30 cents more than a month ago and 38 cents more than a year ago.(WTOK)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 4:57 PM MST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — For many Idaho drivers, the days of cheaper gas prices are officially in the rearview mirror.

According to AAA, the Gem State’s average price for regular jumped another 12 cents to $2.72 per gallon this week. That is 33 cents more than a month ago and an eye-popping 50 cent increase since Jan. 1.

“Drivers can expect higher prices at the pump this spring, particularly as consumer confidence is restored with the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines. Barring the unexpected, the national average could hit $2.90 or even $2.95 per gallon before things start to level off,” said AAA Idaho spokesman Matthew Conde. “Based on historical trends, Idaho prices could top the $3 per gallon mark in the coming weeks and months.”

Idaho’s average price is still five cents cheaper than the national average. After dropping as low as 36th in the country this winter, the Gem State currently ranks 23rd for most expensive gas prices.

In addition to the rising cost of crude oil, recent winter storms reduced refinery capacity to 56% at one point in time, and gasoline stocks have now dropped below where they were a year ago. Both are putting additional upward pressure on gas prices.

