Southern Idaho Weather Forecast

METEOROLOGIST RYAN DENNIS – MORNING UPDATE

Monday, March 8, 2021

We are going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies today with some scattered valley rain and mountain rain/snow showers around, generally after 4pm, as a cold front begins to approach our area. There are then going to be some scattered rain and snow showers around tonight, generally before midnight, as this cold front works its way through our area. Tomorrow is then going to have increasing clouds with some isolated rain and snow showers around, mainly during the afternoon and evening, as we continue to have some lingering moisture around our area from this cold front.

The temperatures are also going to cool down some between today and tomorrow (thanks to this cold front) as highs today are going to be in the low to mid 40s in the Wood River Valley and the mid 50s in the Magic Valley, and highs tomorrow are going to be in the upper 30s and low 40s in the Wood River Valley and the mid to upper 40s in the Magic Valley. It is also going to be breezy this afternoon/evening and early tonight as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph.

Wednesday and Thursday are then going to have a mix of sun and clouds with a slight chance of rain and snow showers as a storm system passes by our area to the south. The temperatures on these two days are also going to be a little bit below average for this time of year as highs are going to be in the upper 30s and low 40s in the Wood River Valley and the mid to upper 40s in the Magic Valley. It is also going to be breezy on Thursday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

Sunny skies and dry conditions are then expected on Friday and Saturday as high pressure is going to be in control of our weather. We are then going to have mostly sunny skies and dry conditions on Sunday as a storm system begins to approach our area. The temperatures on these three days are also going to be near to a little bit above average for this time of year as highs on Friday are going to be in the low to mid 40s in the Wood River Valley and the low 50s in the Magic Valley, and highs on Saturday and Sunday are going to be in the mid 40s in the Wood River Valley and the mid 50s in the Magic Valley. It is also going to be breezy on Friday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph, and it is going to be a little breezy on Saturday and Sunday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

TODAY (MONDAY, MARCH 8):

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly cloudy with some scattered valley rain and mountain rain/snow showers around, generally after 4pm. Breezy during the afternoon and evening. Winds: North of I-84: ESE 5-10 mph during the morning, then WNW 10-25 mph during the afternoon and evening; South of I-84: SW 5-15 mph during the morning, then West 10-25 mph during the afternoon and evening. High: 55

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly cloudy with a few scattered rain and snow showers around, generally after 3pm. Light snow accumulations are possible. Winds: ESE to WNW 5-15 mph. High: 43

TONIGHT:

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly cloudy with some scattered rain and snow showers around, generally before midnight. Light snow accumulations are possible. Breezy before midnight, then a little breezy after midnight. Winds: North of I-84: West 10-20 mph before midnight, then WSW 5-15 mph after midnight; South of I-84: WSW 10-25 mph before midnight, then West 5-15 mph after midnight. Low: 30

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Decreasing clouds with a chance of snow and rain showers, generally before midnight. Light snow accumulations are possible. Cold. Winds: West to WNW 5-15 mph. Low: 19

TOMORROW (TUESDAY, MARCH 9):

MAGIC VALLEY: Increasing clouds with some isolated rain and snow showers around during the afternoon and evening. Winds: North of I-84: SW to WNW 5-15 mph; South of I-84: South 5-10 mph. High: 46

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Increasing clouds with a slight chance of snow and rain showers during the afternoon and evening. A little colder. Winds: Variable to West 5-10 mph. High: 39

TOMORROW NIGHT:

MAGIC VALLEY: Decreasing clouds with a slight chance of rain and snow showers before midnight. Chilly. Winds: North of I-84: NE to East 5-10 mph; South of I-84: SSW 5-10 mph. Low: 25

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Decreasing clouds. Cold. Winds: North 3-8 mph. Low: 16

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 10:

MAGIC VALLEY: Increasing clouds with a slight chance of rain and snow showers during the afternoon and evening. High: 48 Low: 26

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly sunny with a slight chance of snow and rain showers during the afternoon and evening. High: 40 Low: 16

THURSDAY, MARCH 11:

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with a slight chance of rain and snow showers. Breezy. High: 48 Low: 26

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow and rain showers during the afternoon and evening. High: 41 Low: 15

FRIDAY, MARCH 12:

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny skies. Breezy and a little warmer. High: 51 Low: 28

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny skies. High: 43 Low: 18

SATURDAY, MARCH 13:

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny skies. A little breezy and a little warmer. High: 55 Low: 31

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny skies. High: 45 Low: 22

SUNDAY, MARCH 14 (DAYLIGHT SAVING TIME BEGINS- SPRING FORWARD):

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly sunny skies. A little breezy. High: 55

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly sunny skies. High: 46

