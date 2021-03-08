St. Patrick’s Day parade returns to Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Twin Falls residents can look forward to a bit of holiday fun downtown on Wednesday, March 17th.

St. Patrick’s Day festivities will be back with the highlight being the city’s first parade in a year.

The parade begins at 3-30 p-m on main street in downtown Twin Falls, with a street party to follow.

The owners of longtime Twin Falls Pub -- O’Dunken’s - are glad the community will have the opportunity to come together and enjoy themselves.

“I think the community really needs a day to just enjoy, not think too much about life and have fun,” said O’Dunken’s owner Jennifer Colvin. “You can dress up in your green-wear, come, hang out with your friends and be a community together.”

Colvin added that those who want to sign-up to be in the parade can do so at O’Dunken’s.

Drivers are advised to avoid Main Street in downtown Twin Falls during the event because there will be road closures.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.