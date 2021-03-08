Advertisement

St. Patrick’s Day parade returns to Twin Falls

Parade was unable to be held last year as a result of COVID-19 pandemic restrictions
St. Patrick's Day Parade to return to Twin Falls
St. Patrick's Day Parade to return to Twin Falls(kmvt)
By Candice Hare
Published: Mar. 7, 2021 at 8:29 PM MST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Twin Falls residents can look forward to a bit of holiday fun downtown on Wednesday, March 17th.

St. Patrick’s Day festivities will be back with the highlight being the city’s first parade in a year.

The parade begins at 3-30 p-m on main street in downtown Twin Falls, with a street party to follow.

The owners of longtime Twin Falls Pub -- O’Dunken’s - are glad the community will have the opportunity to come together and enjoy themselves.

“I think the community really needs a day to just enjoy, not think too much about life and have fun,” said O’Dunken’s owner Jennifer Colvin. “You can dress up in your green-wear, come, hang out with your friends and be a community together.”

Colvin added that those who want to sign-up to be in the parade can do so at O’Dunken’s.

Drivers are advised to avoid Main Street in downtown Twin Falls during the event because there will be road closures.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

They are opening on March 1st to the public.
Texas Roadhouse prepares for their grand opening
Law enforcement arrested Minidoka County resident Jimmy Lee Murphy Wednesday in connection to...
Minidoka County man arrested in connection to wife’s 2014 murder
A 62-year-old Jerome man died Monday evening after crashing his motorcycle on Interstate 84...
Jerome man dies following motorcycle crash on I-84
A 14 year-old from Bingham County is believed to be abducted.
UPDATE: Amber Alert canceled for missing teen from Bingham County
As a result, the aircraft impacted the mountainside, destroying the aircraft and fatally...
Human factors found to be direct contributing factor in fatal Idaho National Guard crash

Latest News

In Idaho, A New Beginning Adoption Agency offers three different types of adoptions: infant...
Adoptions down during the pandemic
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Crouson, Lucille
Alden Samuel Tolman was born November 30, 2002, and returned to his Heavenly Father on February...
Tolman, Alden Samuel
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Nichol Olmsted, Wanda Revo