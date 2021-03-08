Advertisement

Twin Falls woman making history in the construction industry

Kortnie Kent is the first Idaho woman to be awarded the Building Code Official of the Year award
Kortnie Kent won the 2020 Building Code Official of the Year
By Candice Hare
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 4:38 PM MST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — City of Twin Falls inspector Kortnie Kent was awarded the 2020 Building Code Official of the Year award, making her the first woman in the state of Idaho to receive the honor.

Kent, who has been in the construction industry for nearly a decade, said the true honor in receiving the award was who decided on the winner.

“For me, the biggest honor was probably the fact that I was nominated by my colleagues,” Kent said. “That means the most to me.”

The Idaho Association of Building Officials awarded Kortnie Kent, City of Twin Falls Building Inspector, the 2020...

Posted by Twin Falls City Hall on Wednesday, March 3, 2021

Kent added she encourages any women out there who have apprehension toward being a part of a male-dominated industry to not be afraid to challenge the status quo.

If you know a woman making a difference in the community, you can nominate her to be a part of our Women’s History Month series.

