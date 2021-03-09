Advertisement

AAA Idaho encourages people to have vehicle recalls fixed

There are currently 886 safety recalls affecting almost 55 million vehicles.
FILE - In this Oct. 23, 2009 file photo, a Kia Motors Corp. employee looks into a Kia vehicle...
FILE - In this Oct. 23, 2009 file photo, a Kia Motors Corp. employee looks into a Kia vehicle at its showroom in Seoul. Kia is recalling more than 193,000 cars and minvans in yet another move to fix nagging problems that could cause engine fires. The largest of two U.S. recalls released by the government Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, covers certain 2013 and 2014 Optima midsize cars. (AP Photo/ Lee Jin-man, File)(Lee Jin-man | Associated Press)
By Layne Rabe
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 10:34 AM MST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — It is Vehicle Safety Recalls Week and AAA Idaho is reminding drivers that now is the time to resolve any recall issues.

AAA tells KMVT according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, there are currently 886 safety recalls affecting almost 55 million vehicles. About 25% of those urgent repairs have not been addressed. AAA is urging drivers with open recalls to contact a dealer as soon as possible to schedule a repair.

And with many scams out there about vehicle extended warranties AAA said it is important car owners do their own homework.

“You can go to the NHTSA website, enter your VIN number and see what is open,” said Matthew Conde with AAA. “They maintain a database of 15 years worth of recalls. So, you can do your own homework, talk to the dealer, they’ll confirm that there is recall out there for your vehicle and schedule an appointment for you.”

It's Vehicle Safety Recalls Week and now is a great time to resolve any recall issues your vehicle may have. Recalls are...

Posted by AAA Oregon/Idaho on Monday, March 8, 2021

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement arrested Minidoka County resident Jimmy Lee Murphy Wednesday in connection to...
Minidoka County man arrested in connection to wife’s 2014 murder
A 62-year-old Jerome man died Monday evening after crashing his motorcycle on Interstate 84...
Jerome man dies following motorcycle crash on I-84
A 14 year-old from Bingham County is believed to be abducted.
UPDATE: Amber Alert canceled for missing teen from Bingham County
A south-central Idaho man has been charged with first-degree murder following the shooting...
South-Central Idaho man charged with first-degree murder
As a result, the aircraft impacted the mountainside, destroying the aircraft and fatally...
Human factors found to be direct contributing factor in fatal Idaho National Guard crash

Latest News

AAA Idaho study finds when impact speed rises from 40 to 56 mph, risk of serious injury...
AAA Idaho warns of deadly difference in crash impact speeds
43% of American's admit to drinking and driving
Study: 43% of American’s admit to drinking and driving
AAA Idaho says our observed seatbelt usage is right around 80 to 81 %
AAA Idaho reminds drivers the importance of seat belts
Matthew Conde from AAA in Boise speaks about what the reasons are for a car overheating in the...
Cars overheat for a multitude of reasons