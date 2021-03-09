AAA Idaho encourages people to have vehicle recalls fixed

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — It is Vehicle Safety Recalls Week and AAA Idaho is reminding drivers that now is the time to resolve any recall issues.

AAA tells KMVT according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, there are currently 886 safety recalls affecting almost 55 million vehicles. About 25% of those urgent repairs have not been addressed. AAA is urging drivers with open recalls to contact a dealer as soon as possible to schedule a repair.

And with many scams out there about vehicle extended warranties AAA said it is important car owners do their own homework.

“You can go to the NHTSA website, enter your VIN number and see what is open,” said Matthew Conde with AAA. “They maintain a database of 15 years worth of recalls. So, you can do your own homework, talk to the dealer, they’ll confirm that there is recall out there for your vehicle and schedule an appointment for you.”

