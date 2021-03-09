Advertisement

Athletes announced for all-star basketball games

Tickets can be purchased at gate
By Brittany Cooper
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 10:42 AM MST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The high school basketball season is in the books, after four boys teams went home with some hardware last weekend.

Now it’s a special time to honor the valley’s top seniors with the all-star games.

Tuesday is the 1A/2A All-Star game at Canyon Ridge High School.

Wednesday represents the District IV All-Star game with the bigger schools and some of the best seniors from the smaller schools mixed in as well.

The District IV game will be held at Jerome High School.

Both events begin with the girls at 6 p.m. and boys at 7:30 p.m.

Masks are required and you can buy tickets at the door. Seating shouldn’t be a problem as the schools can accompany 900 fans right now.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement arrested Minidoka County resident Jimmy Lee Murphy Wednesday in connection to...
Minidoka County man arrested in connection to wife’s 2014 murder
A 62-year-old Jerome man died Monday evening after crashing his motorcycle on Interstate 84...
Jerome man dies following motorcycle crash on I-84
A 14 year-old from Bingham County is believed to be abducted.
UPDATE: Amber Alert canceled for missing teen from Bingham County
A south-central Idaho man has been charged with first-degree murder following the shooting...
South-Central Idaho man charged with first-degree murder
As a result, the aircraft impacted the mountainside, destroying the aircraft and fatally...
Human factors found to be direct contributing factor in fatal Idaho National Guard crash

Latest News

Boise State's Emmanuel Akot boxed out Robby Robinson at Nevada.
Nevada coach weighs in on Alston Jr.’s abilties
All-Star Games
Nevada head men's basketball coach Steve Alford weighs in on Derrick Alston Jr.'s playmaking...
Alford on Alston Jr.
Idaho fell to UC Davis on Saturday, 27-17.
Idaho’s game against Northern Arizona postponed