Athletes announced for all-star basketball games

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The high school basketball season is in the books, after four boys teams went home with some hardware last weekend.

Now it’s a special time to honor the valley’s top seniors with the all-star games.

Tuesday is the 1A/2A All-Star game at Canyon Ridge High School.

Wednesday represents the District IV All-Star game with the bigger schools and some of the best seniors from the smaller schools mixed in as well.

The District IV game will be held at Jerome High School.

Both events begin with the girls at 6 p.m. and boys at 7:30 p.m.

Masks are required and you can buy tickets at the door. Seating shouldn’t be a problem as the schools can accompany 900 fans right now.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.