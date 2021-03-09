Battle in Boise over social justice funding at universities

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A battle has been brewing between some members of the Idaho Legislature and the state’s four-year public universities over diversity and social justice-related programming on campus.

Last week, legislators came up with the state’s higher education budget and it was revealed over $400,000 was proposed to be taken from Boise State University and instead given to Lewis-Clark State College. This, because some lawmakers say the state’s largest university is putting taxpayer money toward a social justice and diversity-driven agenda.

According to one representative, this reallocation of funds isn’t nearly enough.

“That’s $400,000 out of an entire higher education budget that’s $630 million,” said Rep. Ron Nate, R-Rexburg. “So, we’re talking a tiny fraction of 1%. It’s actually a fraction of a tenth of a percent. In reality, the amount going towards social justice and critical race theory is actually closer to $2.5 million at the four universities.”

Rep. Nate added that indirectly roughly $20 million dollars go toward social justice-related programming between Boise State, Idaho State, University of Idaho and Lewis-Clark State College.

Some lawmakers believe these programs go too far.

“Social justice programming and critical race theory is really a training about activism and it’s training people that there’s some aggrieved minority out there and some oppressive majority,” Nate said.

Boise State President Marlene Tromp said the university wants to work with lawmakers. Up to this point, however, Rep. Nate says the discussions aren’t progressing.

“The discussions haven’t worked,” he said. “The discussions with the state Board of Education haven’t worked.”

But some warn removing such programs could have unintended consequences. At Boise State, included among diversity and inclusion entities are programs for rural students, first-generation students and military veterans.

Boise State alumni Raja Prabhala is a U.S. Army veteran. He served in Iraq and is currently a Veterans Affairs social worker. He said diversity programs for veterans were key to his success at Boise State.

“Several groups just don’t feel like they fit in with the general student body,” Prabhala said. “I took Biology 101 when I was 24. My lab partner was 18 and still living with their mom. So having a group who understands you that you can relate to really motivates you.”

Tromp adds Boise State University is committed to helping those veterans.

“When someone served our county it can be complicated,” Tromp said. “We want to serve our veterans in terms of making sure given all the stressors they’ve experienced, we’re attending to their needs, as well.”

For Prabhala, diversity and the military go hand-in-hand.

“Veterans come from all different races, genders, creeds and sexual orientations,” Prabhala said. “The military is a very diverse group. It’s a great example of multi-culturalism.”

