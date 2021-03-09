Advertisement

Breeder creates snake covered in smiley face emojis

By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 10:32 AM MST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – S-s-s-say cheese.

A snake was bred with three smiley faces on it.

The breeder says it happened by accident.

Justin Kobylka was trying to achieve a specific color pattern, but instead, the lavender albino piebald ball python’s markings ended up looking like emoji smiley faces

Unique patterns on snakes can occur naturally due to recessive gene mutations, but snakes like Kobylka’s would not likely be found in nature.

In the end, the breeder is the one with a big smile on his face.

Kobylka’s “happy” accident sold for around $6,000.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement arrested Minidoka County resident Jimmy Lee Murphy Wednesday in connection to...
Minidoka County man arrested in connection to wife’s 2014 murder
A 62-year-old Jerome man died Monday evening after crashing his motorcycle on Interstate 84...
Jerome man dies following motorcycle crash on I-84
A 14 year-old from Bingham County is believed to be abducted.
UPDATE: Amber Alert canceled for missing teen from Bingham County
A south-central Idaho man has been charged with first-degree murder following the shooting...
South-Central Idaho man charged with first-degree murder
As a result, the aircraft impacted the mountainside, destroying the aircraft and fatally...
Human factors found to be direct contributing factor in fatal Idaho National Guard crash

Latest News

A longtime Amtrak employee in New Jersey is accused of steeling several dozen chain saws and...
Amtrak worker accused of stealing, selling 77 chain saws
Meghan Markle was treated poorly by the British press, some have observed.
Meghan’s racism claims come as no surprise to Black Britons
This image provided by Harpo Productions shows Prince Harry, left, and Meghan, Duchess of...
UK palace ends silence on Harry, Meghan racism allegations
Parents have concerns over the safety of in-person schooling.
Black families wary of sending children back to in-person school
For many Idaho drivers, the days of cheaper gas prices are officially in the rearview mirror.
Idaho gas prices rise 12 cents in past week, averaging $2.79 per gallon