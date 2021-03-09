Advertisement

Caldwell man killed in hit-and-run crash, police look for SUV

ISP said the vehicle appeared to be a dark blue or black mid-2000s Ford Explorer or Expedition.
Police search for the driver of an SUV that struck and killed a Caldwell man Monday night.(Associated Press)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 10:18 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Police search for the driver of an SUV that struck and killed a Caldwell man Monday night.

Idaho State Police said in a statement a vehicle struck Derek Maxwell, 23, at about 10:30 p.m. on Montana Avenue between Helena Drive and Larch Street

Maxwell was on foot and after striking him, the vehicle left the area.

Anyone with information is asked to call ISP dispatch at 208-846-7500.

