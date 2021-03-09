Caldwell man killed in hit-and-run crash, police look for SUV
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 10:18 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Police search for the driver of an SUV that struck and killed a Caldwell man Monday night.
Idaho State Police said in a statement a vehicle struck Derek Maxwell, 23, at about 10:30 p.m. on Montana Avenue between Helena Drive and Larch Street
Maxwell was on foot and after striking him, the vehicle left the area.
ISP said the vehicle appeared to be a dark blue or black mid-2000s Ford Explorer or Expedition.
Anyone with information is asked to call ISP dispatch at 208-846-7500.
