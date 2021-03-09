Community members invited to join COVID-19 vaccine town hall

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Community members are invited to a virtual town hall on Wednesday, March 10. to learn about the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Twin Falls Chamber of Commerce is partnering up with St. Luke’s and the South Central Public Health District for this virtual event. As more people are eligible to receive the vaccine, they want to clear up any confusion or questions people may have.

After the presentation, people will be able to ask their questions.

“The virtual town hall is open to the public, anyone with computer access can log into it, and but again we are targeting employers who maybe have employees who are going to become eligible for the vaccine in the coming weeks, and how they can get in to get those appointments made,” said Shawn Barigar, the president of the Twin Falls Chamber of Commerce.

The virtual town hall is on Wendeday, March 10. between 3-4pm.

People can join at this link.

For questions, you can email shawn@twinfallschamber.com

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.