GOP Idaho lawmakers aim to defund party’s attorney general

Idaho Atty. General candidate Lawrence Wasden gives a speech after the AP calls the primary for...
Idaho Atty. General candidate Lawrence Wasden gives a speech after the AP calls the primary for him during the Idaho GOP Primary election night event at the Riverside Hotel in Boise, Idaho, on Tuesday, May 20, 2014. (AP Photo/Otto Kitsinger)(Otto Kitsinger | AP)
By KEITH RIDLER
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 10:28 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Republican lawmakers frustrated with the state’s GOP attorney general are trying to significantly defund his office.

Lawrence Wasden irked conservative lawmakers by not joining a Texas lawsuit to invalidate the presidential election. He’s also repeatedly warned that some legislation is unconstitutional.

Opponents say that if the defunding effort succeeds, it would essentially create a slush fund for political allies and Republican lawyers, costing the state millions of dollars in legal fees and possibly more if it loses in court.

It’s another example of the GOP turning on its own elected officials deemed not sufficiently pro-Trump or who are seen as straying from conservative orthodoxy.

