Idaho Forest Service proposes more prescribed fires to help with fire risk

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — “When it comes to wildland fires, there’s three things it depends on and that’s: the topography, the fuels themselves and then weather,” said National Weather Service meteorologist Jack Messick. “Weather we can’t really control, but the fuels we can.”

One of the best ways to control the fuel for wildfires is controlled burns. In the Sawtooth National Forest, there are controlled burns every year, but not nearly enough to have a significant impact and the number of dead and dying trees is increasing.

“Over the course of my 22 years on the Sawtooths, I mean, yeah, we’ve experienced disease and dead and dying trees all throughout the Sawtooths,” said U.S. Forest Service fuel planner Steve Clezie.

Clezie has seen the size and frequency of wildfires increase in Idaho in the last two decades. He and the Idaho Forest Service want to significantly increase the number of prescribed burns not just to help mitigate fire risk, but also restore natural cycles.

“Well, it helps benefit the forest by resetting the fire cycle and helps reduce the hazardous fuels that’s accumulated over the forest floor,” Clezie said.

The Sawtooth National Forest welcomes your comments on our proposed Forest-wide Prescribed Fire Restoration Project. We... Posted by U.S. Forest Service-Sawtooth National Forest on Thursday, February 25, 2021

For communities that are worried about losing trees around them, Clezie also said the benefits of the burns far outweigh the short-term aesthetic changes.

“It’s all about the right place and the right time,” he said. “Not all the trees when you’re doing some sort of prescribed fire are going to be burned. Like I said it just depends on the treatment along with the prescribed fire.”

