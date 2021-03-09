Idaho’s game against Northern Arizona postponed

MOSCOW, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho’s football game at Northern Arizona University is postponed, due to Covid protocols within the Vandals’ program.

Both the Lumberjacks and Vandals have the 20th off as a bye week, in case they want to reschedule.

But the schools along with the Big Sky Conference, will work together to see what will be feasible for everyone.

An announcement should come in the near future.

Idaho is coming off a tough, 27-17 loss to UC Davis at home on Saturday, falling to 1-1 on the season.

