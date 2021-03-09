Advertisement

Idaho’s game against Northern Arizona postponed

Vandals are coming off a loss, now face postponement
Idaho fell to UC Davis on Saturday, 27-17.
Idaho fell to UC Davis on Saturday, 27-17.(Joseph Pallen | Idaho Vandal Athletics)
By Brittany Cooper
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 9:50 AM MST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOSCOW, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho’s football game at Northern Arizona University is postponed, due to Covid protocols within the Vandals’ program.

Both the Lumberjacks and Vandals have the 20th off as a bye week, in case they want to reschedule.

But the schools along with the Big Sky Conference, will work together to see what will be feasible for everyone.

An announcement should come in the near future.

Idaho is coming off a tough, 27-17 loss to UC Davis at home on Saturday, falling to 1-1 on the season.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement arrested Minidoka County resident Jimmy Lee Murphy Wednesday in connection to...
Minidoka County man arrested in connection to wife’s 2014 murder
A 62-year-old Jerome man died Monday evening after crashing his motorcycle on Interstate 84...
Jerome man dies following motorcycle crash on I-84
A 14 year-old from Bingham County is believed to be abducted.
UPDATE: Amber Alert canceled for missing teen from Bingham County
A south-central Idaho man has been charged with first-degree murder following the shooting...
South-Central Idaho man charged with first-degree murder
As a result, the aircraft impacted the mountainside, destroying the aircraft and fatally...
Human factors found to be direct contributing factor in fatal Idaho National Guard crash

Latest News

Youth baseball and softball is right around the corner in Twin Falls. One organization is...
Twin Falls youth baseball and softball starts in April
CSI men handle USU-Eastern to move to 14-2 on the season. Women fall as Eastern surges in the...
CSI men handle USU-Eastern to move to 14-2 on the season
CSI softball earns four-game sweep of Southern Nevada. The Golden Eagles won game one of...
CSI softball earns four-game sweep of Southern Nevada
The Wendell basketball team fell to North Fremont in the third place game on Saturday.
Wendell tries to keep up with North Fremont, but shooting goes cold