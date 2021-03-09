More recreational opportunities heading to the Wood River Valley

HAILEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — There will soon be more opportunities for those who enjoy outdoor activities.

The Bureau of Land Management and the Blaine County Recreation District will be building more hiking, biking, and camping sites in the Wood River Valley.

“We just signed a decision record that allows us to build about 82 miles worth of trail, we also have trailheads that will support those trails, and then we will also have 21 dispersed campsites that we will also build, kind of within the southern portion of the Wood River Valley,” said John Kurtz the outdoor recreational planner at the BLM.

These new recreational activities will take many years to complete, as the BLM will be applying for grants, accepting donations, and using federal funding to construct them.

“All of that, and volunteers, which is going to be really important as we move forward to get a lot of volunteers because it’s important for them to participate in the trails they will be using,” said Kurtz.

They will use this time to educate the public about the wildlife which have been living in the Wood River Valley longer than the people have.

“One of the big things we are concerned about its impacts to deer and elk and other wildlife species, so we are trying to minimize those impacts while still trying to produce and bring those recreational activities,” said Kurtz.

Mike McKenna, the director for the Hailey Chamber of Commerce says this will be a benefit for both tourists and residents.

“We’re seeing so many more visitors here which is putting pressure on the well-known trails, so it’s nice to be able to expand, and have more options to send people, and more trails and places to get away in Idaho’s beautiful backcountry the better,” said Mike McKenna.

They hope to begin building the first section of trails this fall.

“The first trails that we will be building will be in the Bellevue area, the Slaughterhouse area, we have hopes to build 5.5 miles of the trail later this fall,” said Kurtz.

