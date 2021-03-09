Nevada coach weighs in on Alston Jr.’s abilties

LAS VEGAS, Nevada (KMVT/KSVT) — If the third time is the charm, then hopefully that rings true for Boise State this week.

The fourth seeded Broncos battle fifth seeded Nevada on Thursday in the opening round of the Mountain West Men’s Basketball Tournament in Las Vegas.

BSU got swept by Nevada a month ago, before going 4-3 down the stretch. The Wolf Pack have only played three times since that series.

On Monday, the Mountain West media named Derrick Alston, Jr. the first team, after the redshirt senior led the league with 361 points during conference games and was second in scoring at a mark of 18.1 points per game.

Here’s the Nevada coach on Alston’s playmaking abilities.

“Somebody I have a lot of respect for because he got to college, he made himself better, he got stronger, gained weight, worked on his skill set, he’s somebody who is really hard to guard because of his length, Coach Steve Alford explained. “He can post you, he can drive you, he can hurt you in transition, he’s a very good three-point shooter.”

The Broncos, Wolf Pack tip off Thursday at 3:30 MT on the CBS Sports Network.

