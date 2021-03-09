Advertisement

Pharmacies still learning how to deal with the demand for the COVID vaccine

“Still trying to run a pharmacy and take care of people’s medication needs on a daily basis and then add a bunch of vaccines on top of that”
Nearly half a million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered across the Gem...
Nearly half a million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered across the Gem State. R & R Pharmacy has three locations in the Magic Valley, and the owner said his company has been administering the vaccine to customers for about two months now.(SK)
By Steve Kirch
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 12:02 PM MST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Nearly half a million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered across the Gem State, and KMVT checked in with one pharmacy in the Magic Valley to see how it is handling the demand for the vaccine.

R & R Pharmacy has three locations in the Magic Valley, and Jason Reading, who is the owner and a pharmacist, said his company has been administering the vaccine to customers for about two months now. He said running a pharmacy while also providing vaccine shots has created some challenges for him.

“Still trying to run a pharmacy and take care of people’s medication needs on a daily basis and then add a bunch of vaccines on top of that,” Reading said. “The major challenge that we see as a pharmacy is staffing to handle the vaccine. I mean, to give 100 shots a day, we need a couple of extra people, so it’s bringing in those part-time people that can work full-time.”

He said his pharmacy currently has both Moderna and the Pfizer vaccine that require two shots, and they are expecting the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine soon.

“We usually give them which vaccine (is) available with such a limited supply,” Reading said. “We get some people that want one vaccine over another for different reasons. We try to encourage them to take the first available vaccine.”

He said with the vaccine in such high-demand, most providers in the area wish they had a couple of 100 doses on-hand. Reading said outside of demand, another challenge for pharmacies is the logistics involved with the vaccine.

“The Pfizer is a good example of one,” he said. “They keep it in the extra cold freezer for us, and then they drop it off here at our pharmacy. We have five days to move that vaccine, and that has created a huge challenge. To move that it takes a lot of extra staffing to scheduling those appointments.”

He said his family of pharmacies has taken probably 50 to 100 phone calls a day just dealing with the vaccine itself, questions or scheduling an appointment. They encourage people to actually call in, and then they put them on their waitlist. Reading said they usually get back to people in one to two weeks to have them come back for an appointment. He is also reminding people the State of Idaho just put up a registry for people for COVID-19 vaccines.

“People can go and put their name on a waitlist, and we can pull from that also,” Reading said.

So far his pharmacy has administered more than 3,000 vaccine doses, and they should be moving into food handlers and agricultural manufacturers group on March 15.

“And we have a pretty big waitlist for that, couple 1,000 people on that,” Reading said.

He said right now the most common questions people have are the side effects related to the vaccine, and they try to answer those questions as best they can and reassure the patients the vaccine is safe.

“It is effective, and it has shown to do a good job,” Reading said.

He also said he doesn’t know if COVID will go away anytime soon. He expects a booster dose of the COVID in the next year or two, like a yearly flu shot.

“Most of the scientists are saying expect that with the COVID vaccine, to get a booster shot in the next year or the year after that,” Reading said.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement arrested Minidoka County resident Jimmy Lee Murphy Wednesday in connection to...
Minidoka County man arrested in connection to wife’s 2014 murder
A 62-year-old Jerome man died Monday evening after crashing his motorcycle on Interstate 84...
Jerome man dies following motorcycle crash on I-84
A 14 year-old from Bingham County is believed to be abducted.
UPDATE: Amber Alert canceled for missing teen from Bingham County
A south-central Idaho man has been charged with first-degree murder following the shooting...
South-Central Idaho man charged with first-degree murder
As a result, the aircraft impacted the mountainside, destroying the aircraft and fatally...
Human factors found to be direct contributing factor in fatal Idaho National Guard crash

Latest News

Early voting is underway in Twin Falls County for the upcoming March election.
View March 9 ballot items
For many Idaho drivers, the days of cheaper gas prices are officially in the rearview mirror.
Idaho gas prices rise 12 cents in past week, averaging $2.79 per gallon
Voter turnout expected to be low on Tuesday in Twin Falls County.
Voter turnout expected to be low for Twin Falls County on Tuesday
FILE - In this Oct. 23, 2009 file photo, a Kia Motors Corp. employee looks into a Kia vehicle...
AAA Idaho encourages people to have vehicle recalls fixed