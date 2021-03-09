Pharmacies still learning how to deal with the demand for the COVID vaccine

JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Nearly half a million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered across the Gem State, and KMVT checked in with one pharmacy in the Magic Valley to see how it is handling the demand for the vaccine.

R & R Pharmacy has three locations in the Magic Valley, and Jason Reading, who is the owner and a pharmacist, said his company has been administering the vaccine to customers for about two months now. He said running a pharmacy while also providing vaccine shots has created some challenges for him.

“Still trying to run a pharmacy and take care of people’s medication needs on a daily basis and then add a bunch of vaccines on top of that,” Reading said. “The major challenge that we see as a pharmacy is staffing to handle the vaccine. I mean, to give 100 shots a day, we need a couple of extra people, so it’s bringing in those part-time people that can work full-time.”

He said his pharmacy currently has both Moderna and the Pfizer vaccine that require two shots, and they are expecting the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine soon.

“We usually give them which vaccine (is) available with such a limited supply,” Reading said. “We get some people that want one vaccine over another for different reasons. We try to encourage them to take the first available vaccine.”

He said with the vaccine in such high-demand, most providers in the area wish they had a couple of 100 doses on-hand. Reading said outside of demand, another challenge for pharmacies is the logistics involved with the vaccine.

“The Pfizer is a good example of one,” he said. “They keep it in the extra cold freezer for us, and then they drop it off here at our pharmacy. We have five days to move that vaccine, and that has created a huge challenge. To move that it takes a lot of extra staffing to scheduling those appointments.”

He said his family of pharmacies has taken probably 50 to 100 phone calls a day just dealing with the vaccine itself, questions or scheduling an appointment. They encourage people to actually call in, and then they put them on their waitlist. Reading said they usually get back to people in one to two weeks to have them come back for an appointment. He is also reminding people the State of Idaho just put up a registry for people for COVID-19 vaccines.

“People can go and put their name on a waitlist, and we can pull from that also,” Reading said.

So far his pharmacy has administered more than 3,000 vaccine doses, and they should be moving into food handlers and agricultural manufacturers group on March 15.

“And we have a pretty big waitlist for that, couple 1,000 people on that,” Reading said.

He said right now the most common questions people have are the side effects related to the vaccine, and they try to answer those questions as best they can and reassure the patients the vaccine is safe.

“It is effective, and it has shown to do a good job,” Reading said.

He also said he doesn’t know if COVID will go away anytime soon. He expects a booster dose of the COVID in the next year or two, like a yearly flu shot.

“Most of the scientists are saying expect that with the COVID vaccine, to get a booster shot in the next year or the year after that,” Reading said.

