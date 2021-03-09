Southern Idaho Weather Forecast

METEOROLOGIST RYAN DENNIS – MORNING UPDATE

Tuesday, March 9, 2021

We are going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies today with some isolated rain and snow showers around during the afternoon and evening as a storm system off the West Coast sends some moisture into our area. It is also going to be colder today than it was yesterday as highs are only going to be in the upper 30s in the Wood River Valley and the mid to upper 40s in the Magic Valley.

Tonight is then going to have decreasing clouds with a slight chance of rain and snow showers, mainly before 10pm. It is also going to be cold tonight as lows are going to be in the mid teens in the Wood River Valley and the mid 20s in the Magic Valley.

Tomorrow is then going to have increasing clouds with some isolated rain and snow showers around during the afternoon and evening as a storm system off the West Coast continues to send some moisture into our area. Thursday is then going to have decreasing clouds with a slight chance of snow and rain showers in locations south of I-84 as this storm system passes by our area to the south. The temperatures on these two days are also going to be a little bit below average for this time of year as highs are going to be in the upper 30s and low 40s in the Wood River Valley and the mid to upper 40s and low 50s in the Magic Valley. It is also going to be a little breezy on Thursday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

Sunny skies and dry conditions are then expected on Friday and Saturday as high pressure is going to be in control of our weather. We are then going to have partly cloudy skies with a slight chance of valley rain and mountain rain/snow showers on Sunday as a cold front begins to approach our area. The temperatures are also going to warm up some over these three days as highs on Friday are going to be in the low to mid 40s in the Wood River Valley and the low 50s in the Magic Valley, and highs on Saturday and Sunday are going to be in the mid 40s in the Wood River Valley and the mid to upper 50s in the Magic Valley. It is also going to be a little breezy on Friday and Saturday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph, and it is going to be breezy on Sunday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

Monday is then going to have partly cloudy skies with some isolated rain and snow showers around as this cold front passes through our area. The temperatures on Monday are also going to be colder than they are going to be this weekend as highs are only going to be in the upper 30s and low 40s in the Wood River Valley and the mid to upper 40s in the Magic Valley. It is also going to be breezy on Monday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph.

TODAY (TUESDAY, MARCH 9):

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with some isolated rain and snow showers around during the afternoon and evening. Winds: North of I-84: West to NW 5-10 mph; South of I-84: West to North 5-10 mph. High: 46

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with a slight chance of snow and rain showers during the afternoon and evening. Colder. Winds: WNW to NW 5-10 mph. High: 38

TONIGHT:

MAGIC VALLEY: Decreasing clouds with a slight chance of rain and snow showers, mainly before 10pm. Chilly. Winds: North of I-84: NNE to Variable 5-10 mph; South of I-84: NW to SW 5-10 mph. Low: 25

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Decreasing clouds. Cold. Winds: North to NW 5-10 mph. Low: 16

TOMORROW (WEDNESDAY, MARCH 10):

MAGIC VALLEY: Increasing clouds with some isolated rain and snow showers during the afternoon and evening. Winds: North of I-84: South to NW 5-15 mph; South of I-84: West 5-15 mph. High: 48

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Increasing clouds with a slight chance of snow and rain showers during the afternoon and evening. Winds: WNW 5-15 mph. High: 39

TOMORROW NIGHT:

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow showers. Chilly. Winds: North of I-84: ENE 5-15 mph; South of I-84: SE to NE 5-10 mph. Low: 27

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly cloudy skies. Cold. Winds: NNE 5-10 mph. Low: 17

THURSDAY, MARCH 11:

MAGIC VALLEY: Decreasing clouds with a slight chance of snow and rain showers in locations south of I-84. A little breezy. High: 49 Low: 26

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Decreasing clouds. High: 41 Low: 16

FRIDAY, MARCH 12:

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny skies. A little breezy. High: 51 Low: 27

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny skies. High: 43 Low: 18

SATURDAY, MARCH 13:

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny skies. A little breezy and a little warmer. High: 55 Low: 31

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny skies. High: 45 Low: 23

SUNDAY, MARCH 14 (DAYLIGHT SAVING TIME BEGINS- SPRING FORWARD):

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of valley rain and mountain rain/snow showers during the afternoon and evening. Breezy. High: 57 Low: 29

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow showers during the afternoon and evening. A little breezy. High: 46 Low: 26

MONDAY, MARCH 15:

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly cloudy with some isolated rain and snow showers around. Breezy and a lot colder. High: 47

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy with some isolated snow and rain showers around. Colder and a little breezy. High: 39

