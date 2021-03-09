Advertisement

The need for food is leveling out but still high

“No one should have to go without food.”
The COVID-19 case numbers may be on the decline, but the economic impacts of the pandemic are still being felt. Food insecurity is one of those, with a high number of residents looking to food banks for help.(Feed My People Food Bank)
By Jake Brasil
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 9:47 AM MST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —The COVID-19 case numbers may be on the decline, but the economic impacts of the pandemic are still being felt. Food insecurity is one of those, with a high number of residents looking to food banks for help.

In December, the Idaho Foodbank told me the need for food may be the biggest illustration of the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic in rural communities. putting you first KMVT investigated to see how much of the need still exists.

“It hasn’t subsided to where we were prior to the pandemic,” said Randy Wastradowski South Central Community Action Partnership. “So it is still fairly strong.”

Starting out in Twin Falls at the South-Central Community Action Partnership, KMVT was present for a large food donation from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.

“No one should have to go without food,” said Ray Parrish with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.

This donation is something community action says is appreciated so they can keep their supply of food stocked.

“Our warehouse right now is kind of getting empty so this shipment will really be a benefit,” said Wastradowski

Next, KMVT moved over to Cassia County, where the Community Council of Idaho told KMVT the number of people coming to their food bank is leveling out, but it is still higher than usual.

“We have people who were in great jobs and have been laid off, " said Jeannette Goni with the Community Council of Idaho. “Some have been embarrassed to come here to ask, but to feed their children they are willing to do that.”

Non-profits like these have been there to aid those adversely impacted in the past year. but a recently released study says one-third of U.S nonprofits are in jeopardy of closing within two years due to the viral pandemic.

“I think the biggest struggle that non-profits may have been facing this year is fundraising,” said Wastradowski.

Wastradowski described how many non-profits have moved to online formats for fundraising and some have been successful, although not all of them. KMVT will continue to follow the developing story of Food insecurity in the Magic Valley and the challenges facing non-profits.

