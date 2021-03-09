Advertisement

Twin Falls Animal Shelter holds its 11th annual Faux Furrball fundraiser

The Furball is the animal shelter’s largest fundraiser of the year, and they are glad to still be able to hold it, even if it’s in a different way
The faux furball will be held virtually this year.
The faux furball will be held virtually this year.(KMVT/KSVT)
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 5:07 PM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —The Twin Falls Animal Shelter is holding its biggest fundraiser of the year in a virtual fashion.

The Faux Furball will be held all online this year in order to keep everyone healthy and safe from COVID-19. The Furball is the animal shelter’s largest fundraiser of the year, and they are glad to still be able to hold it, even if it’s in a different way. People can donate between March 14. and March 25.

Although we can't be together in person for our biggest fundraising event of the year, WE STILL NEED YOUR HELP!...

Posted by People For Pets - Twin Falls Animal Shelter on Friday, March 5, 2021

“The animal shelter sees over four thousand animals every year, and there is a large percentage of those animals that need additional care, dental, hot spots, a lot of treatment, some treatable problems, and we would like to be able to continue to serve these animals and get them up for adoption and stuff,” said Debbie Blackwood.

This will be the 11th annual Furball and are hoping to be able to hold it in person next year. For more information head over to Twin Falls Animal Shelters site.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

They are opening on March 1st to the public.
Texas Roadhouse prepares for their grand opening
Law enforcement arrested Minidoka County resident Jimmy Lee Murphy Wednesday in connection to...
Minidoka County man arrested in connection to wife’s 2014 murder
A 62-year-old Jerome man died Monday evening after crashing his motorcycle on Interstate 84...
Jerome man dies following motorcycle crash on I-84
A 14 year-old from Bingham County is believed to be abducted.
UPDATE: Amber Alert canceled for missing teen from Bingham County
A south-central Idaho man has been charged with first-degree murder following the shooting...
South-Central Idaho man charged with first-degree murder

Latest News

Idaho Forest Service is planning on ramping up prescribed burns in order to help reduce...
Idaho Forest Service proposes more prescribed fires to help with fire risk
Idaho COVID-19 tracker
Idaho COVID-19 Tracker: Updated vaccines and cases
The Bureau of Land Management and the Blaine County Recreation District will be building more...
More recreational opportunities heading to the Wood River Valley
Today, the U.S. average price is $2.77, which is 30 cents more than a month ago and 38 cents...
Idaho gas prices rise 12 cents in past week, averaging $2.79 per gallon