Twin Falls Animal Shelter holds its 11th annual Faux Furrball fundraiser

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —The Twin Falls Animal Shelter is holding its biggest fundraiser of the year in a virtual fashion.

The Faux Furball will be held all online this year in order to keep everyone healthy and safe from COVID-19. The Furball is the animal shelter’s largest fundraiser of the year, and they are glad to still be able to hold it, even if it’s in a different way. People can donate between March 14. and March 25.

Although we can't be together in person for our biggest fundraising event of the year, WE STILL NEED YOUR HELP!... Posted by People For Pets - Twin Falls Animal Shelter on Friday, March 5, 2021

“The animal shelter sees over four thousand animals every year, and there is a large percentage of those animals that need additional care, dental, hot spots, a lot of treatment, some treatable problems, and we would like to be able to continue to serve these animals and get them up for adoption and stuff,” said Debbie Blackwood.

This will be the 11th annual Furball and are hoping to be able to hold it in person next year. For more information head over to Twin Falls Animal Shelters site.

