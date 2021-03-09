Advertisement

Victim recovers after E. Idaho apartment explosion

By KBOI
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 9:35 AM MST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
REXBURG, Idaho (KBOI) — A victim is recovering after being severely burned in an explosion at an apartment in eastern Idaho.

The explosion at a Rexburg apartment complex burned the victim on 60- 80% of their body.

The victim was admitted to the burn unit at the Idaho Falls hospital.

There were no other injuries reported.

The sheriff’s office says the explosion was caused by fumes from a fuel can igniting inside the apartment when a portable heater was turned on.

