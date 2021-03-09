View March 9 ballot items

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Voters will find a number of school district levies on the March 9 ballot in southcentral Idaho. Below is a glance at the ballot items.

CASSIA COUNTY

A small number of residents in Cassia County will be voting on an American Falls Joint School District Supplemental Levy for $2,750,000, each year for two years for a total of $5,500,000 for the purpose of paying all lawful expenses of maintaining and operating the district. View the sample ballot.

GOODING COUNTY

The Gooding Joint School District seeks to pass Levy for $650,000 per year for two years for financing any lawful expenses of maintaining and operating the District. View the sample ballot. A small number of residents in Lincoln County will be able to vote on this.

Hagerman voters will see an item to recall Hagerman Mayor Alan Jay. For more information on the recall election, view the sample ballot.

The Hagerman School District seeks to pass a $150,000 per year supplemental levy. Currently, the Hagerman School District has a $200,000 per year supplemental levy which is set to expire this year. Superintendent Jim Brown says, if passed, the levy will be used to reestablish its physical education program for grades K-12. View the sample ballot.

TWIN FALLS COUNTY

The Hansen School District is seeking a renewal of its current $290,000 supplemental levy in the March 9 election.

This two-year levy comes with no increase in the taxpayer’s levy rate. This levy is used in the school district in many areas including district-wide educational programs and special services, and it supplements salaries and benefits not paid by the state.

The Twin Falls School District is seeking a $5.7 million dollar supplemental levy in the upcoming March 9 election.

Currently, the school district has a $5 million dollar supplemental levy, which is set to expire this year. If passed, this supplemental levy will replace that one. This supplemental levy will make up 9% of the overall budget for the school district.

