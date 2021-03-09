Voter turnout expected to be low for Twin Falls County on Tuesday

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — People will be heading to the polls on Tuesday in Twin Falls County, and voter turnout is expected to be low.

There are two questions on the ballot for voters. Both are for supplemental levies.

One is for the Twin Falls School District, and the other for the Hansen School District.

According to the county clerk’s office, 439 people came out early to vote, and 230 absentee ballots were mailed out.

“It’s hard to predict what everybody has going on Tuesday and whether they are going to show up to vote,” said Kristina Glascock, Twin Falls County Clerk. “It will probably be in the teens for Twin Falls School District. We might hit 30 or 40 for Hansen School District.”

The polls are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, and there 22 polling locations open in Twin Falls County.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.