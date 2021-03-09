Advertisement

Voter turnout expected to be low for Twin Falls County on Tuesday

There are only two questions on the ballot for voters. Both are for supplemental levies for school districts.
Voter turnout expected to be low on Tuesday in Twin Falls County.
Voter turnout expected to be low on Tuesday in Twin Falls County.(SK)
By Steve Kirch
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 10:53 AM MST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — People will be heading to the polls on Tuesday in Twin Falls County, and voter turnout is expected to be low.

There are two questions on the ballot for voters. Both are for supplemental levies.

One is for the Twin Falls School District, and the other for the Hansen School District.

According to the county clerk’s office, 439 people came out early to vote, and 230 absentee ballots were mailed out.

“It’s hard to predict what everybody has going on Tuesday and whether they are going to show up to vote,” said Kristina Glascock, Twin Falls County Clerk. “It will probably be in the teens for Twin Falls School District. We might hit 30 or 40 for Hansen School District.”

The polls are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, and there 22 polling locations open in Twin Falls County.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement arrested Minidoka County resident Jimmy Lee Murphy Wednesday in connection to...
Minidoka County man arrested in connection to wife’s 2014 murder
A 62-year-old Jerome man died Monday evening after crashing his motorcycle on Interstate 84...
Jerome man dies following motorcycle crash on I-84
A 14 year-old from Bingham County is believed to be abducted.
UPDATE: Amber Alert canceled for missing teen from Bingham County
A south-central Idaho man has been charged with first-degree murder following the shooting...
South-Central Idaho man charged with first-degree murder
As a result, the aircraft impacted the mountainside, destroying the aircraft and fatally...
Human factors found to be direct contributing factor in fatal Idaho National Guard crash

Latest News

For many Idaho drivers, the days of cheaper gas prices are officially in the rearview mirror.
Idaho gas prices rise 12 cents in past week, averaging $2.79 per gallon
FILE - In this Oct. 23, 2009 file photo, a Kia Motors Corp. employee looks into a Kia vehicle...
AAA Idaho encourages people to have vehicle recalls fixed
Idaho Forest Service proposes more prescribed fires to help with fire risk
Idaho Forest Service proposes more prescribed fires to help with fire risk
Police search for the driver of an SUV that struck and killed a Caldwell man Monday night.
Caldwell man killed in hit-and-run crash, police look for SUV