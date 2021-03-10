Academic All-Star — Gabe matthews

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — This week’s Academic All-Star is Gabe Matthews from Declo High School.

Gabe maintains a 4.0 GPA and is enrolled in or has completed multiple college courses.

He volunteered at Julie’s Clothes for kids this past summer. He has been an FFA member for the past 4 years.

He won state in football two years in a row. He took second his sophomore year in baseball. He placed fourth in wrestling that same year.

During his sophomore year, he won welder of the year. His favorite subjects are math and science, and he plans to major in Biology.

Congratulations Gabe Matthews, this week’s First Federal Academic All-Star.

