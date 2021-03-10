As demand wanes, Idaho speeds up vaccination eligibility

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho public health officials are grappling with how to encourage coronavirus vaccinations for residents who are hesitant to get the shots, and they’re letting new groups get in line.

Idaho Department of Health and Welfare Director Dave Jeppsen said Tuesday about 55% percent of residents 65 and older have had at least one shot, and demand appears to be waning. That’s left some providers struggling to fill appointments.

As a result, the state is speeding up its vaccine priority group schedule. People 55 and older will be eligible no later than March 15, with those who have high-risk health conditions given priority for the first week.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.