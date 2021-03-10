Carey family continues to break state records

CALDWELL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Carey didn’t win any state trophies, but a Panther did make history last week at state basketball.

Hunter Smith broke his older brother Jake’s record for most three pointers in the 1A D-II state tournament. Hunter had 16 last week, eclipsing Jake’s mark of 15.

He also tied Jake’s record of seven three’s in a game.

Their mother Teresa set those records for the 3A classification when she played for Shelley in 1991, but they were broken later in the decade.

However, her free throw record of 15 in a game still stands.

“My mom, ever since we were young, she worked with our forms, she would make sure our forms were good, she would look at it a lot. If they weren’t good, she would help us correct it and it was really frustrating at times,” Smith said. “But in the long run, I guess it worked out,” he chuckled.

Hunter told his brother that he was coming for his records right after he broke them.

Now the senior is gearing up for track season after losing out on the sport his junior year.

Following high school, he’s going on an LDS mission and eventually pursuing an engineering degree.

