Advertisement

Carey family continues to break state records

Hunter Smith breaks older brother’s record, ties another
By Brittany Cooper
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 1:10 AM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CALDWELL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Carey didn’t win any state trophies, but a Panther did make history last week at state basketball.

Hunter Smith broke his older brother Jake’s record for most three pointers in the 1A D-II state tournament. Hunter had 16 last week, eclipsing Jake’s mark of 15.

He also tied Jake’s record of seven three’s in a game.

Their mother Teresa set those records for the 3A classification when she played for Shelley in 1991, but they were broken later in the decade.

However, her free throw record of 15 in a game still stands.

“My mom, ever since we were young, she worked with our forms, she would make sure our forms were good, she would look at it a lot. If they weren’t good, she would help us correct it and it was really frustrating at times,” Smith said. “But in the long run, I guess it worked out,” he chuckled.

Hunter told his brother that he was coming for his records right after he broke them.

Now the senior is gearing up for track season after losing out on the sport his junior year.

Following high school, he’s going on an LDS mission and eventually pursuing an engineering degree.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement arrested Minidoka County resident Jimmy Lee Murphy Wednesday in connection to...
Minidoka County man arrested in connection to wife’s 2014 murder
A south-central Idaho man has been charged with first-degree murder following the shooting...
South-Central Idaho man charged with first-degree murder
A 14 year-old from Bingham County is believed to be abducted.
UPDATE: Amber Alert canceled for missing teen from Bingham County
As a result, the aircraft impacted the mountainside, destroying the aircraft and fatally...
Human factors found to be direct contributing factor in fatal Idaho National Guard crash
auburn fire
Gooding family displaced after fire sweeps through home

Latest News

Smith Family sets new records
CSI volleyball players take karate
CSI volleyball players take karate
Boise State's Emmanuel Akot boxed out Robby Robinson at Nevada.
Nevada coach weighs in on Alston Jr.’s abilties
Lighthouse advances to state semifinal, Camas County falls in opening round. Lighthouse will...
Athletes announced for all-star basketball games