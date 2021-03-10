Castleford School District closes Wednesday due to sewer issues
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 10:48 PM MST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Castleford School District is closed Wednesday due to sewer issues.
The school district superintendent Dena Allred notified KMVT Tuesday night said the district is closing due to sewer issues and the bathrooms will not be functional.
For more information, contact the school district at 208-537-6511.
