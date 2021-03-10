Advertisement

Castleford School District closes Wednesday due to sewer issues

Castleford School District is closed Wednesday due to sewer issues.
Castleford School District is closed Wednesday due to sewer issues.(Allison Baker)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 10:48 PM MST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Castleford School District is closed Wednesday due to sewer issues.

The school district superintendent Dena Allred notified KMVT Tuesday night said the district is closing due to sewer issues and the bathrooms will not be functional.

For more information, contact the school district at 208-537-6511.

There will be no school Wednesday, March 10, due to sewer/plumbing issues. The bathrooms will not be functional.

Posted by Castleford School District on Tuesday, March 9, 2021

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement arrested Minidoka County resident Jimmy Lee Murphy Wednesday in connection to...
Minidoka County man arrested in connection to wife’s 2014 murder
A 62-year-old Jerome man died Monday evening after crashing his motorcycle on Interstate 84...
Jerome man dies following motorcycle crash on I-84
A 14 year-old from Bingham County is believed to be abducted.
UPDATE: Amber Alert canceled for missing teen from Bingham County
A south-central Idaho man has been charged with first-degree murder following the shooting...
South-Central Idaho man charged with first-degree murder
As a result, the aircraft impacted the mountainside, destroying the aircraft and fatally...
Human factors found to be direct contributing factor in fatal Idaho National Guard crash

Latest News

Hagerman has a little less than 600 registered voters, and at least 162 votes were needed to...
Hagerman mayor survives recall vote
Idaho COVID-19 tracker
Idaho COVID-19 Tracker: Updated vaccines and cases
It has been almost a year since the theater students at the College of Southern Idaho have...
CSI Theater Department excited to perform in front of a live audience again
Police search for the driver of an SUV that struck and killed a Caldwell man Monday night
Caldwell man killed in hit-and-run crash, police look for SUV