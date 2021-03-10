Castleford School District closes Wednesday due to sewer issues

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Castleford School District is closed Wednesday due to sewer issues.

The school district superintendent Dena Allred notified KMVT Tuesday night said the district is closing due to sewer issues and the bathrooms will not be functional.

For more information, contact the school district at 208-537-6511.

There will be no school Wednesday, March 10, due to sewer/plumbing issues. The bathrooms will not be functional. Posted by Castleford School District on Tuesday, March 9, 2021

