CSI college rodeo to be streamed live Friday and Saturday

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —The College of Southern Idaho is back to hosting rodeo’s this weekend after COVID-19 forced last year’s March event to be canceled.

“Last year, our rodeo was canceled on Thursday on the day before the rodeo and that was a tough pill to swallow, so we’re just really happy we’re being able to compete and travel and host the rodeo. So, it’s pretty exciting” said Steve Birnie CSI head rodeo coach.

CSI will host the Rocky Mountain Region Rodeo on Friday at 5 p.m. and the CSI Intercollegiate Rodeo on Saturday.

“It’ll be nice because we’ve traveled a lot and they’re not very short trips, and I’m just excited to be able to rodeo at home,” said Logan Anseth CSI freshman tie-down roper.

This year will be a little different for fans. The public will not be allowed to watch the event either day, but both rodeos will be streamed online.

We are Livestreaming the rodeos this Friday and Saturday and here's how to do sign up to see some of the best cowboys and cowgirls around! Posted by CSI Rodeo Team on Tuesday, March 9, 2021

“It will also give our sponsors a shout-out who have supported us through this whole past year of turmoil and chaos,” Birnie said.

If you’re wondering what to expect from the Golden Eagles this weekend, the men are ranked first in the Rocky Mountain region and the women now sit in third.

“I just think that there is a lot of good athletes and they are from everywhere from Canada to Texas to allover,” Anseth said.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.