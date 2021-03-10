CSI Theater Department excited to perform in front of a live audience again

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — It has been almost a year since the theater students at the College of Southern Idaho have performed in front of a live audience.

This week, they will get to feel the joy of performing in front of people again with their show “You on the Moors Now.”

Since it’s a comedy and we haven’t acted in front of anyone yet, so to be able to actually go out on stage, say a funny line, and have people react to what you are saying, it’s going to be great to feel that,” said Alberto Arizmendi, who is performing in the show.

They will only be allowing 30 people in the audience each night, and each actor will be performing in a mask.

But, the show will also be live-streamed for those who prefer to stay home and enjoy the performance.

It’s almost opening night! Make sure to catch You on The Moors Now in person or over our livestream March 10-13th! Get... Posted by CSI Theatre Department on Saturday, March 6, 2021

“It’ll be really cool to have a live audience and be able to feed off of them, and also know there are people in the live stream watching too,” said Kenzi Eslinger, who is in the show.

The actors say performing in a mask has forced them to practice enunciation and projection.

“All of the enunciation because the mask muffles a lot of words,” said Eslinger.

The comedy follows four heroines from classic 19th-century literature as they reject the men who love them.

The actors say it is a show worth seeing.

“It is a story that is worth telling, it doesn’t exactly change your mindset, but it makes you think a little deeper on what it means to be a woman and how women have developed and grown over time, and how we’ve got a stronger voice now,” said Ellie Leppert, an actress in the show.

To purchase a ticket, visit this link.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.