Advertisement

CSI Theater Department excited to perform in front of a live audience again

This week, they will get to feel the joy of performing in front of people again with their show “You on the Moors Now.”
This week they will get to feel the joy of performing in front of people again with their show...
This week they will get to feel the joy of performing in front of people again with their show “You on the Moors Now”(KMVT/KSVT)
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 6:51 PM MST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — It has been almost a year since the theater students at the College of Southern Idaho have performed in front of a live audience.

This week, they will get to feel the joy of performing in front of people again with their show “You on the Moors Now.”

Since it’s a comedy and we haven’t acted in front of anyone yet, so to be able to actually go out on stage, say a funny line, and have people react to what you are saying, it’s going to be great to feel that,” said Alberto Arizmendi, who is performing in the show.

They will only be allowing 30 people in the audience each night, and each actor will be performing in a mask.

But, the show will also be live-streamed for those who prefer to stay home and enjoy the performance.

It’s almost opening night! Make sure to catch You on The Moors Now in person or over our livestream March 10-13th! Get...

Posted by CSI Theatre Department on Saturday, March 6, 2021

“It’ll be really cool to have a live audience and be able to feed off of them, and also know there are people in the live stream watching too,” said Kenzi Eslinger, who is in the show.

The actors say performing in a mask has forced them to practice enunciation and projection.

“All of the enunciation because the mask muffles a lot of words,” said Eslinger.

The comedy follows four heroines from classic 19th-century literature as they reject the men who love them.

The actors say it is a show worth seeing.

“It is a story that is worth telling, it doesn’t exactly change your mindset, but it makes you think a little deeper on what it means to be a woman and how women have developed and grown over time, and how we’ve got a stronger voice now,” said Ellie Leppert, an actress in the show.

To purchase a ticket, visit this link.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement arrested Minidoka County resident Jimmy Lee Murphy Wednesday in connection to...
Minidoka County man arrested in connection to wife’s 2014 murder
A 62-year-old Jerome man died Monday evening after crashing his motorcycle on Interstate 84...
Jerome man dies following motorcycle crash on I-84
A 14 year-old from Bingham County is believed to be abducted.
UPDATE: Amber Alert canceled for missing teen from Bingham County
A south-central Idaho man has been charged with first-degree murder following the shooting...
South-Central Idaho man charged with first-degree murder
As a result, the aircraft impacted the mountainside, destroying the aircraft and fatally...
Human factors found to be direct contributing factor in fatal Idaho National Guard crash

Latest News

The Department of Health and Wellness released new vaccine eligibility
Idaho Department of Health and Wellness gives new vaccine guidelines
Gas prices in Idaho and across the country have been rapidly increasing due to a number of...
Gas prices continue to rise even though demand is still low
Gooding Superintendent clears up where levy funding. “In our case, it’s really just offsetting...
Gooding Superintendent clears up where levy funding. “In our case, it’s really just offsetting what
Still trying to run a pharmacy and take care of people’s medication needs on a daily basis and...
Pharmacies still learning how to deal with the demand for the COVID vaccine