Advertisement

CSI Volleyball players immerse themselves in karate

By Brittany Cooper
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 1:45 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — CSI student-athletes are expanding their horizons by participating in a karate class.

What started as an interest in taking a self-defense class last semester, turned into an instruction to karate class for volleyball players Brooke Weston and Taylor Burnham.

Unfortunately for their teammate, Hannah, she dislocated her foot during volleyball practice and just watches from the side.

But all of the girls are learning some invaluable skills that apply to various aspects of their life.

“It’s so fun as an instructor to have these athletes come in, they’re willing, they take that athlete mentality and then their physical capabilities, it’s really awesome having these ladies here,” according to Jesse Clark, CSI head karate and self defense instructor.

Weston said, “it really helps with the mental strength, keeping mentally tough, training yourself to know you’re stronger than you actually are.”

“Working out three hours a day and then coming in here and having to continue to push your body and continue to work hard,” Burnham explained.

Karrasch added “you can learn so much by just watching and observing, everything Jesse talks about.”

Clark hosts this class three days a week through May 29.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement arrested Minidoka County resident Jimmy Lee Murphy Wednesday in connection to...
Minidoka County man arrested in connection to wife’s 2014 murder
A south-central Idaho man has been charged with first-degree murder following the shooting...
South-Central Idaho man charged with first-degree murder
A 14 year-old from Bingham County is believed to be abducted.
UPDATE: Amber Alert canceled for missing teen from Bingham County
auburn fire
Gooding family displaced after fire sweeps through home
As a result, the aircraft impacted the mountainside, destroying the aircraft and fatally...
Human factors found to be direct contributing factor in fatal Idaho National Guard crash

Latest News

CSI hosted CSN in a SWAC regular season game.
CSI crushes CSN
The CSI Men's Basketball rolled past Southern Nevada Tuesday, 92-62.
No. 10 CSI Men’s Basketball uses balanced scoring in rout of Southern Nevada
The College of Southern Idaho Women's Basketball team upset No. 24 Snow College.
CSI Women’s Basketball rolls past Southern Nevada
The South 1A/2A All-Star team beat the North 1A/2A All-Star team on Tuesday at Canyon Ridge...
South Girls, North Boys claim 1A/2A all-star games