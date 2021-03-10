CSI Volleyball players immerse themselves in karate

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — CSI student-athletes are expanding their horizons by participating in a karate class.

What started as an interest in taking a self-defense class last semester, turned into an instruction to karate class for volleyball players Brooke Weston and Taylor Burnham.

Unfortunately for their teammate, Hannah, she dislocated her foot during volleyball practice and just watches from the side.

But all of the girls are learning some invaluable skills that apply to various aspects of their life.

“It’s so fun as an instructor to have these athletes come in, they’re willing, they take that athlete mentality and then their physical capabilities, it’s really awesome having these ladies here,” according to Jesse Clark, CSI head karate and self defense instructor.

Weston said, “it really helps with the mental strength, keeping mentally tough, training yourself to know you’re stronger than you actually are.”

“Working out three hours a day and then coming in here and having to continue to push your body and continue to work hard,” Burnham explained.

Karrasch added “you can learn so much by just watching and observing, everything Jesse talks about.”

Clark hosts this class three days a week through May 29.

