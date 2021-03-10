CSI Women’s Basketball rolls past Southern Nevada

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The College of Southern Idaho got out to 11-0 start against the College of Southern Nevada and never looked back in the 88-39 rout.

Kaitlyn Burgess led all scorers with 22 points. She added five assists. Graci Kolka, Jordan Todd and Sierra Davis all added 13 points.

CSI shot 51 percent from the field compared to 27 percent for Southern Nevada.

The Golden Eagles, now 13-4 overall and 7-3 in conference play, travels to CNCC Thursday and league-leading Snow on Saturday.

STANDINGS

Snow College 6-2 (11-3)

College of Southern Idaho 7-3 (13-4)

Salt Lake Community College 6-3 (11-3)

Utah State Eastern 5-3 (10-5)

Colorado Northwestern CC 2-7 (4-9)

College of Southern Nevada 0-8 (0-8)

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.