Advertisement

CSI Women’s Basketball rolls past Southern Nevada

Burgess posted a game-high 22 points
The College of Southern Idaho Women's Basketball team upset No. 24 Snow College.
The College of Southern Idaho Women's Basketball team upset No. 24 Snow College.(KMVT)
By Brittany Cooper
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 12:34 PM MST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The College of Southern Idaho got out to 11-0 start against the College of Southern Nevada and never looked back in the 88-39 rout.

Kaitlyn Burgess led all scorers with 22 points. She added five assists. Graci Kolka, Jordan Todd and Sierra Davis all added 13 points.

CSI shot 51 percent from the field compared to 27 percent for Southern Nevada.

The Golden Eagles, now 13-4 overall and 7-3 in conference play, travels to CNCC Thursday and league-leading Snow on Saturday.

STANDINGS

Snow College 6-2 (11-3)

College of Southern Idaho 7-3 (13-4)

Salt Lake Community College 6-3 (11-3)

Utah State Eastern 5-3 (10-5)

Colorado Northwestern CC 2-7 (4-9)

College of Southern Nevada 0-8 (0-8)

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement arrested Minidoka County resident Jimmy Lee Murphy Wednesday in connection to...
Minidoka County man arrested in connection to wife’s 2014 murder
A south-central Idaho man has been charged with first-degree murder following the shooting...
South-Central Idaho man charged with first-degree murder
A 14 year-old from Bingham County is believed to be abducted.
UPDATE: Amber Alert canceled for missing teen from Bingham County
auburn fire
Gooding family displaced after fire sweeps through home
As a result, the aircraft impacted the mountainside, destroying the aircraft and fatally...
Human factors found to be direct contributing factor in fatal Idaho National Guard crash

Latest News

CSI hosted CSN in a SWAC regular season game.
CSI crushes CSN
The CSI Men's Basketball rolled past Southern Nevada Tuesday, 92-62.
No. 10 CSI Men’s Basketball uses balanced scoring in rout of Southern Nevada
The South 1A/2A All-Star team beat the North 1A/2A All-Star team on Tuesday at Canyon Ridge...
South Girls, North Boys claim 1A/2A all-star games
The College of Southern Idaho Men's Basketball team extends its win-streak to four games.
CSI wins fourth straight, to stay atop standings