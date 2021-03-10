Flight crew rescues stranded couple in Twin Falls County

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A couple stranded in Twin Falls County was rescued by a flight crew after GPS gave the couple wrong information.

The GPS directions took the couple down a muddy road in Shoshone Basin. The couple became stuck overnight. Air St. Luke’s crews found the couple wandering in the desert and took them to the hospital.

Deputies from the sheriff’s office used tracked UTVs to reach the stranded vehicle.

The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office takes the opportunity to advise the public to wait until roads dry out before exploring. In a statement, the sheriff’s office said the melting snowpack can create hazardous road conditions as well as creates large ruts on dirt roads, including those on Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management lands.

