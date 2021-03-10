Gas prices continue to rise even though demand is still low

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Gas prices in Idaho have quickly been climbing overnight, in Twin Falls gas prices shot up by 10 cents. The recent surge in prices has led some to fill up now before things get even more expensive.

“That’s why I’m hurrying and filling up now before it goes up any quicker,” said Lauri Bute. “It has, I heard it’s not going to get any better either.”

With gas prices increasing quickly across the country, AAA of Idaho says you should expect the higher cost to stick around.

“I think sticker shock is a new reality right now and there’s a lot of reasons for it,” said AAA public affairs director Matthew Conde.

Conde says that increased optimism about more people getting a COVID vaccination is one reason the market has seen a price jump.

“Then, you look at OPEC keeping their production down,” said Conde.

The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries recently announced that they would be producing 1.3 million fewer barrels of oil than what was first expected which has a huge effect on the global supply.

“The whole Texas thing with the ice storms and stuff down there. I know that they said that that would do a big bump in it,” said Bute.

The recent winter storms in Texas did in fact reduce capacity in oil refineries with capacity dropping as low as 56% which caused the domestic supply to decrease. All these factors coming together means that when you fill up you should expect to pay more.

“These producers are hedging on the side of keeping the prices up there, and we’re unfortunately experiencing the fallout from that. On the other hand, there’s a certain amount of relief that we can even go places and get back to normal,” said Conde.

