Gooding schools superintendent explains levy funding amid anonymous criticism

“In our case, it’s really just offsetting what we don’t get from the state”
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 7:43 PM MST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
GOODING, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Gooding School District Superintendent Spencer Larsen explains a $650,000 school levy has been in place since 2017.

However, in proximity to Tuesday’s election, the levy has been criticized anonymously.

Flyers have gone out and been put around town telling citizens to vote ‘no’ on the levy, citing inefficient spending.

The district then sent out a newsletter of its own to say what the levy helps with, to combat, what they say, is misinformation about how funds are used.

From the Desk of the Superintendent: There are some residents of Gooding that received a flyer this week that instructs...

Posted by Gooding School District on Thursday, March 4, 2021

“In our case, it’s really just offsetting what we don’t get from the state, and so things that it’s used for: curriculum materials and supplies, we’ll use it to offset nonreimbursable transportation costs,” Larsen said.

Some of the criticism before Tuesday’s ballot casting was directed at funding for extracurricular activities like athletics, pep band and more.

Larsen said while the district does spend tens of thousands of dollars on these programs, it’s probably not even enough for the people who put in countless hours for students.

He also wanted to make sure residents understand this levy will not increase with property values as the levy is a set amount.

