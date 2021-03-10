Gooding track and field star signs with Idaho State University
Stockham is a two-time state champion pole vaulter
GOODING, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A Gooding athlete is taking her talents to Pocatello.
Ellie Stockham, a two-time pole vaulting state champ, signed with Idaho State Tuesday morning.
The Senator didn’t have a chance to go for her third straight state championship last year due to Covid-19, but her history and accolades are good enough for ISU.
Stockham says she is nervous, but very excited for the next step in her life.
She exclaimed it’s “kind of a relief, I’m just so proud of myself for how hard I’ve worked and it’s really going to pay off and I’m really just excited to finish it.”
And by finishing, the Bengal-to-be wants to close out her career by winning another state championship, and breaking the state meet pole vaulting record.
The record is 11′ 4″. She says her personal record is 11′ 5″, so the state record is definitely in danger.
