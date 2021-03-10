Gooding track and field star signs with Idaho State University

GOODING, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A Gooding athlete is taking her talents to Pocatello.

Ellie Stockham, a two-time pole vaulting state champ, signed with Idaho State Tuesday morning.

Congratulations to Ellie Stockham! Signing with Idaho State University Track & Field! Go Senators! Posted by Gooding High Athletics on Tuesday, March 9, 2021

The Senator didn’t have a chance to go for her third straight state championship last year due to Covid-19, but her history and accolades are good enough for ISU.

Stockham says she is nervous, but very excited for the next step in her life.

She exclaimed it’s “kind of a relief, I’m just so proud of myself for how hard I’ve worked and it’s really going to pay off and I’m really just excited to finish it.”

Let’s welcome Ellie Stockham to Idaho State! She is from Gooding, Idaho, and will join the jumps group in the pole vault and triple jump! She is a 2X state champion in the pole vault! We are excited to have her join the Bengals and think she is a great addition to the team! #ROAR pic.twitter.com/ukbwPUlkLe — Idaho State T&F/XC (@IdahoStateTrack) February 18, 2021

And by finishing, the Bengal-to-be wants to close out her career by winning another state championship, and breaking the state meet pole vaulting record.

The record is 11′ 4″. She says her personal record is 11′ 5″, so the state record is definitely in danger.

