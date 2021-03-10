Hagerman mayor survives recall vote

Hagerman, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Hagerman Mayor Alan Jay will not be recalled from office.

Hagerman has a little less than 600 registered voters, and at least 162 votes were needed to remove Jay from office.

One-hundred twenty-six people voted against the recall, and 116 people voted for it.

A petition circulated around Hagerman in October requesting that Jay be placed on the March ballot for recall, listing 15 reasons why.

The reasons ranged from abuse of power to not being accessible.

KMVT talked to a few voters who hit the polls in Hagerman on Tuesday, and Lyle Chaney, who was in support of the mayor, said, “Sometimes it seems to me like these are created because somebody has an agenda of their own instead of accepting what we voted for in the first place.”

Karen Anderson, who was also a supporter of Jay, said she was “appalled” by the accusations being made against the mayor. Another supporter of Jay’s said he was confident the mayor wouldn’t be recalled, and he thought Jay was doing a job.

