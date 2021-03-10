Advertisement

Halfway to 100 days: Update on Biden administration’s COVID plan

By Jacqueline Policastro
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 7:36 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - On his first full day in office, President Biden set an ambitious goal to vaccinate 100 million Americans in his first 100 days.

“This will be one of the greatest operational challenges our nation has ever taken,” Biden said in a speech on Jan. 21.

Halfway to that 100 day mark, the White House is changing its projections.

“Now, we’re able to say that we will have enough vaccines for all adult Americans by the end of May,” said Andy Slavitt, the White House COVID-19 response senior advisor.

Slavitt said a third vaccine, increasing the pace of distribution, and adding vaccination sites are all factors that led the administration to accelerate the timeline.

“We are ramping up very, very quickly,” he said.

But some health organizations are voicing concerns.

“Number one: we have to get good data,” said Dr. Georges Benjamin, the executive director of the American Public Health Association.

Benjamin said there has been a “substantial” lack of equity.

According to the CDC’s COVID data tracker, as of the date of this article, 65% of those who’ve received at least one dose of the vaccine are white. Data on race is only available for just over half of vaccine recipients.

“We have to improve on the accountability of that,” Benjamin said.

We asked Slavitt to address Benjamin’s equity concerns.

“I feel like we’re making progress, but I feel like we’re not there yet,” Slavitt said. “This is still a great challenge.”

The president also asked all Americans to mask up in his first 100 days. Slavitt said that’s been a challenge too, now that some states are rolling back mask mandates. Slavitt told us that masks save lives, and the need to wear them won’t last forever.

The administration has tasked federal agencies like FEMA and the Department of Health and Human Services with implementing some of its vaccination plans.

Neither of President Biden’s nominees to lead those agencies have been confirmed by the Senate yet. But Slavitt says the acting leaders are “experienced” and the agencies haven’t dropped the ball.

Read the administration’s full COVID-19 response plan here.

Senior Reporter Ted Fioraliso, Multimedia Journalist Natalie Grim, and Supervisor of Videography Timothy Knapp contributed to this report.

Copyright 2021 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement arrested Minidoka County resident Jimmy Lee Murphy Wednesday in connection to...
Minidoka County man arrested in connection to wife’s 2014 murder
A south-central Idaho man has been charged with first-degree murder following the shooting...
South-Central Idaho man charged with first-degree murder
A 14 year-old from Bingham County is believed to be abducted.
UPDATE: Amber Alert canceled for missing teen from Bingham County
As a result, the aircraft impacted the mountainside, destroying the aircraft and fatally...
Human factors found to be direct contributing factor in fatal Idaho National Guard crash
auburn fire
Gooding family displaced after fire sweeps through home

Latest News

Early voting is underway in Twin Falls County for the upcoming March election.
View March 9 ballot items, election results
Voter turnout expected to be low on Tuesday in Twin Falls County.
Voter turnout expected to be low for Twin Falls County on Tuesday
Idaho lawmakers and four-year universities are in a battle over social justice funding
Battle in Boise over social justice funding at universities
The Hagerman School District is looking to pass a supplemental levy in the upcoming election.
Hagerman School District looks to pass supplemental levy in Tuesday’s election
The Hagerman School District is seeking a $150,000 per year supplemental levy in the upcoming...
Hagerman School District looking to pass supplemental levy in upcoming election