Advertisement

Idaho Department of Health and Wellness gives new vaccine guidelines

By Candice Hare
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 7:04 PM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — As Idaho nears the one-year anniversary of COVID-19 being detected in the state, the Department of Health and Wellness advised on upcoming vaccine eligibility.

Idaho’s first doses of Moderna and Pfizer vaccines have increased weekly, but this has led to some providers struggling to fill all of their open appointments.

As a result, new groups are becoming eligible on an age-based scale. This is set to begin no later than March 15th, with those between the ages of 55 and 64 who have at least one medical condition.

Details of the newest groups to be eligible for the vaccine
Details of the newest groups to be eligible for the vaccine(KMVT)

Ahead of what is the upcoming anniversary of the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in Idaho, Gov. Little reflected on those we’ve lost whilst looking forward to brighter days.

“Tragically, we’ve lost over 1900 of our fellow Idahoans,” said Little. “We mourn the loss of life and pray for strength and peace for their loved ones. Now, because of our collective good works, we have the strongest economy in the nation.”

Officials reminded of CDC guidance for fully vaccinated people, stating those who are fully vaccinated do not need to wear a mask while gathering indoors with others who are fully vaccinated or members of one other household who are not high-risk. They do caution against international travel, as doing so could lead to new variants from abroad being introduced to the U.S.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement arrested Minidoka County resident Jimmy Lee Murphy Wednesday in connection to...
Minidoka County man arrested in connection to wife’s 2014 murder
A 62-year-old Jerome man died Monday evening after crashing his motorcycle on Interstate 84...
Jerome man dies following motorcycle crash on I-84
A 14 year-old from Bingham County is believed to be abducted.
UPDATE: Amber Alert canceled for missing teen from Bingham County
A south-central Idaho man has been charged with first-degree murder following the shooting...
South-Central Idaho man charged with first-degree murder
As a result, the aircraft impacted the mountainside, destroying the aircraft and fatally...
Human factors found to be direct contributing factor in fatal Idaho National Guard crash

Latest News

Community members are invited to a virtual town hall on Wednesday, March 10. to learn about the...
Community members invited to join COVID-19 vaccine town hall
Gooding Superintendent clears up where levy funding. “In our case, it’s really just offsetting...
Gooding schools superintendent explains levy funding amid anonymous criticism
House Bill 221 seeks offer an alternative certification for teaching in Idaho
New Bill seeks to fill Idaho’s teaching shortage by awarding local teaching certificates
This week they will get to feel the joy of performing in front of people again with their show...
CSI Theater Department excited to perform in front of a live audience again