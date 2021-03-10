Idaho Department of Health and Wellness gives new vaccine guidelines

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — As Idaho nears the one-year anniversary of COVID-19 being detected in the state, the Department of Health and Wellness advised on upcoming vaccine eligibility.

Idaho’s first doses of Moderna and Pfizer vaccines have increased weekly, but this has led to some providers struggling to fill all of their open appointments.

As a result, new groups are becoming eligible on an age-based scale. This is set to begin no later than March 15th, with those between the ages of 55 and 64 who have at least one medical condition.

Details of the newest groups to be eligible for the vaccine (KMVT)

Ahead of what is the upcoming anniversary of the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in Idaho, Gov. Little reflected on those we’ve lost whilst looking forward to brighter days.

“Tragically, we’ve lost over 1900 of our fellow Idahoans,” said Little. “We mourn the loss of life and pray for strength and peace for their loved ones. Now, because of our collective good works, we have the strongest economy in the nation.”

Officials reminded of CDC guidance for fully vaccinated people, stating those who are fully vaccinated do not need to wear a mask while gathering indoors with others who are fully vaccinated or members of one other household who are not high-risk. They do caution against international travel, as doing so could lead to new variants from abroad being introduced to the U.S.

