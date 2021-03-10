Advertisement

Idaho House defeats bill outlawing protests at private homes

House members meet in the Statehouse, in Boise, Idaho, on Tuesday, March 9, 2021. The House...
House members meet in the Statehouse, in Boise, Idaho, on Tuesday, March 9, 2021. The House voted to kill a bill that would have made illegal demonstrating at private residences. (AP Photo/Keith Ridler)(Keith Ridler | AP)
By KEITH RIDLER
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 7:47 PM MST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Legislation to make it illegal to demonstrate at private residences in Idaho has been defeated in the state House.

The House voted 38-31 on Tuesday to reject the measure that backers said was needed to prevent mobs from intimidating and terrorizing families in their homes.

Idaho in the last year has experienced high-profile demonstrations at officials’ homes spurred by frustration with restrictions on gatherings or mask-wearing mandates related to the pandemic. Backers say allowing the demonstrations deters people from public service or joining police agencies, as at least one officer’s home was targeted.

Those opposed say the proposed law is an infringement of free speech rights.

