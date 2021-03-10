Advertisement

Idaho lawmakers end Powerball, fearing foreign participation

Idaho Lottery Director Jeff Anderson addresses the House State Affairs Committee at the...
Idaho Lottery Director Jeff Anderson addresses the House State Affairs Committee at the Statehouse in Boise, Idaho on Wednesday, March 10, 2021. The panel killed legislation that would have allowed the Powerball game with multi-million dollar jackpots to continue in the state. (AP Photo/Keith Ridler)(Keith Ridler | AP)
By KEITH RIDLER
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 2:46 PM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho lawmakers fearing foreign participation in the Powerball lottery have killed legislation that would have allowed the game with huge jackpots to continue beyond August in the state after a run of more than 30 years.

The move came after Idaho Lottery officials sought a change in state law because Powerball is expanding to include Australia in 2021 and Britain in 2022. But current Idaho law only allows lotteries in the state that are played by people in the U.S. and Canada.

Republican Rep. Heather Scott worried that when Australia joins Powerball, the country’s leaders might use revenue generated from state coffers to back causes she opposes, like gun control.



