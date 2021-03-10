New Bill seeks to fill Idaho’s teaching shortage by awarding local teaching certificates

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho Senate Education Committee will soon hear a bill that would allow local school districts to self-certify teachers with lesser qualifications.

According to Twin Falls School District Associate Superintendent Bill Brulotte, the teaching shortage has become a real issue over the past five years — this includes the Magic Valley.

“Since we don’t have a university within a two-hour drive, it’s been difficult for us to try and find teachers for the district and the region,” said Brulotte.

The situation is being echoed around Idaho, as shortages are being compounded with the state’s influx of new residents.

In response, the state legislature created a bill that, if passed, would allow school districts and public charter schools to create local teaching certificates with lesser requirements. This is with the hopes of expanding the teaching candidacy pool.

The requirements to receive a local teaching certificate are proposed as follows: must be at least 18 years old, hold a Bachelor’s degree and pass a background check.

Some teachers say proposing these certificates disrespects the field.

“It’s devaluing the profession,” said Idaho Education Association (IEA) President and credentialed teacher Layne McInelly. “These educators have worked long, tireless hours to become the educators they are. Being able to educate a student is not the same as just having knowledge of a subject.”

According to the IEA, it would be the children — especially those in rural communities — who would pay the price.

“These rural kids would not get the same quality of education as children in our bigger districts,” said McInelly. “We know that our state constitution talks about having a thorough and uniform public education for Idaho and this is doing the exact opposite.”

