New study shows just how much American’s dislike taxes

By Layne Rabe
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 10:25 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(KMVT/KSVT) — With Tax Day looming, a new study by WalletHub is proving just how much people dislike taxes and the IRS.

The study showed 74% of people surveyed said the government has not handled their tax dollars wisely during the COVID-19 pandemic. The good news for Idaho residents is the Gem State ranks eighth for its overall effective state and local tax rates and No. 1 on vehicle property taxes.

Still, of those surveyed 38% said they would move to a different country to avoid taxes and 27% would get an IRS tattoo to get out of paying taxes, and 19% said they would completely stop talking for six months if it meant they could have a tax-free future. This study did show most people believe their tax rate is too high.

“This might have been a little bit surprising, about a third of people said that their tax rate is just right,” said Jill Gonzalez, an analyst with WalletHub. “That means almost two-thirds said that it was too high and very few people thought it was too low.”

The study also showed 32% of people believe their tax dollars should go to charity with another 32% saying it should go to local government before going to the state or federal government.

