No. 10 CSI Men’s Basketball uses balanced scoring in rout of Southern Nevada

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Despite a slow start in the opening minutes of the game, the No. 10 CSI Men’s basketball team went on cruise control and crushed the Coyotes 92-62, Tuesday.

KT Raimey paced CSI with 14 points, Stevie Smith added 13, Sebastian Reynoso-Jimenez added 12, while Chayce Polynice chipped in 11 and Amoro Lado added 10, including this emphatic dunk.

CSI outrebounded CSN 46-22.

15 members of the CSI team saw minutes.

The Golden Eagles travel to Colorado Northwestern Thursday and Snow on Saturday.

STANDINGS:

College of Southern Idaho 9-1 (15-2)

Salt Lake Community College 7-2 (14-2)

Snow College 5-3 (10-5)

Utah State Eastern 2-6 (9-6)

College of Southern Nevada 2-6 (2-6)

Colorado Northwestern CC 1-8 (2-13)

