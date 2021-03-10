Ogden, Wallace Arden

TWIN FALLS—Wallace Arden Ogden, 84, of Twin Falls, Idaho, passed away on 5 March 2021.

Wallace was born on 14 February 1937 to James and Mae Ogden in Logan, Utah. After graduating from Ben Lomond High School in 1955, he went on to study Industrial Arts at Utah State University, graduating in 1965.

In 1957 he served a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Northwest States mission. He later served a senior mission with his wife, Virginia, in 2004, in the Tonga, Nuku’alofa Mission, assigned to the island of Vava’u as CES missionaries at Saineha High School. His church service was a large part of his life in a variety of callings. Wallace and Virginia were called to serve as ordinance workers in the Boise, Idaho temple in 2006 and continued their service in the Twin Falls Temple for 10 more years. He cherished his time in the temple and had the opportunity to go every Monday for weekly maintenance.

After graduation, he landed his first job as a teacher at Bryant Junior High in Salt Lake City. He moved to Twin Falls, Idaho to continue teaching in the Twin Falls School district as an Industrial Arts instructor. He continued his career working as a carpenter and cabinetmaker for Arrington Bros. construction then formed his own company, Fine Woodworking in 1981, from which he retired in 2002.He owned and operated a small family farm starting in 1969. Countless gallons of milk, vegetables, beef and eggs were produced through his efforts as well as opportunities to teach life lessons to his children. His efforts and encouragement with the farm work allowed his children to earn enough money to pay for missions and college.

In 1964, he met Virginia Morrell, and they were married in the Salt Lake Temple on June 14, 1965, going on to have 5 children, Peter (Consuelo), Mitchell (Suzanne), Benjamin (Natalie), Samuel (Kristol), and Emily (Jordan).He was a jack of all trades and master of all as well. He loved hunting and fishing, going on yearly trips with his friends and children. He loved serving his family and others and never missed an opportunity to help others in need.

Wallace was preceded in death by his father James and mother Mae and his sisters Vera and Alice as well as a great grandson, Mason. He is survived by his wife, Virginia, his five children, 18 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren with one on the way, and his brother, Tom.

A visitation for family and friends will be held on Thursday March 11, 2021 from 5-7pm at Rosenau Funeral Home and 1 hour prior to the services. Services will be held on Friday March 12, 2021 at 11am at the Park Ave LDS Chapel, 229 Park Ave Twin Falls. Graveside services will follow at Sunset Memorial Park. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.