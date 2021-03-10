Eichholz Paine, Pattie Louise

GOODING—Pattie Louise Eichholz Paine, 80, a resident of Gooding, passed away on Thursday, March 4, 2021 at Bennett Hills Assisted Care in Gooding.

Pattie Louise Eichholz was born on May 1, 1940 in Glenns Ferry, Idaho, the daughter of Fred and Pattie Eichholz. She was raised and educated in Glenns Ferry.

Pattie married Clarence Paine on July 20, 1963 in Twin Falls, Idaho.

Pattie was an active member of the Community of Christ (formerly R.L.D.S.) Church of Hagerman.

She loved playing piano, reading, cooking, playing Chinese checkers, loved her friends – especially the children, helping others and just being busy.

Pattie will be missed by all.

Pattie is survived by: her son – Alfred Eugene Eichholz of Jerome; two brothers – Karl Eichholz of Orick, California and David Eichholz of Pierce, Idaho; three sisters – Mary Lillquist of Faribault, Minnesota, Janice Pruett of Jerome, Idaho and Rita Baker of Santa Ana, California; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by: her husband – Clarence Paine; her parents – Fred and Pattie Eichholz; and her sister – Phyllis Eichholz.

A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at 2:00 pm at the Hagerman Cemetery in Hagerman.

Funeral arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service – Gooding Chapel.

Memorial donations may be made in Pattie’s name to any of the area Food Banks.

