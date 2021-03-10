Advertisement

Prosecutors: Houston CEO funded lavish lifestyle with $134 million in Medicare fraud

By KTRK staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 10:51 AM MST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (KTRK) - A Houston man known for loud parties and splashy Instagram posts showing off his lavish lifestyle is in federal detention Tuesday, along with his accountant.

Prosecutors allege he paid for his Bentley and $2 million mansion through a massive Medicare fraud scheme.

A pre-dawn raid at a home the neighbors know better as a late-night party house.

Nobody expected that the owner, 4M Pharmaceuticals CEO Mohammed Mokbel, would be led away in handcuffs, facing serious federal charges.

“There was absolutely zero contact with him. The only contact I saw, that anybody actually made with him is when the police came,” neighbor Peter Hemphel said.

The feds accuse Mokbel, who chronicled his Ferrari-driving lifestyle on his Instagram page, of bilking the government to pay for it all.

Prosecutors also accuse accountant Fathy Elsafty of conspiring with Mokbel to use several nondescript pharmacies to bill patients for prescriptions they didn’t need and get reimbursed by Medicare.

The numbers are eye-popping - allegedly $134 million received, used to pay $15 million in gambling debts, $1.5 million in mortgages and almost $200,000 in car payments for his Ferrari and his Bentley.

Even before his arrest, neighbors questioned Mokbel’s behavior.

“Every single person I know was like, why would you have your Ferrari and Bentley and not put them in your garage? Like, you have a garage,” Hemphel said.

In a neighborhood where more than one person drives a Ferrari, the sight of one man, who allegedly bought it all by stealing from others, just doesn’t sit well.

“I wasn’t shocked. It was just you know, strange,” neighbor Jordan Finn said.

Mokbel’s Instagram page went dark Tuesday afternoon, and he’s due back in federal court on Thursday.

Both suspects could face a sentence of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

However, because they also used telemarketing to target people older than 55, they could face an additional 10 years for healthcare fraud.

Copyright 2021 KTRK via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement arrested Minidoka County resident Jimmy Lee Murphy Wednesday in connection to...
Minidoka County man arrested in connection to wife’s 2014 murder
A south-central Idaho man has been charged with first-degree murder following the shooting...
South-Central Idaho man charged with first-degree murder
A 14 year-old from Bingham County is believed to be abducted.
UPDATE: Amber Alert canceled for missing teen from Bingham County
auburn fire
Gooding family displaced after fire sweeps through home
As a result, the aircraft impacted the mountainside, destroying the aircraft and fatally...
Human factors found to be direct contributing factor in fatal Idaho National Guard crash

Latest News

This image provided by Harpo Productions shows Prince Harry, left, and Meghan, Duchess of...
Royal response fails to end anger over Meghan racism claims
FILE - In this Dec. 11, 2020 file photo, President-elect Joe Biden's nominee for Housing and...
Senate confirms Ohio Rep. Fudge as housing secretary
FILE - In this April 26, 2019 file photo, South Korean and U.S. Army, left, soldiers patrol...
Seoul agrees to pay more for hosting American troops in 2021
The CDC says travel guidance won't come until more people are vaccinated.
CDC: No new travel guidance until more vaccinated